Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Stake Lifted by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $57,823,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares during the period. United Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank Inc. now owns 44,499 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. United Bank VA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank VA now owns 35,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. LBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) opened at $134.65 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $101.06 and a 12-month high of $135.76. The company has a market capitalization of $106,260.00, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Off Wall Street started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

