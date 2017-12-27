Union Bankshares (UBSH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Union Bankshares Corporation is the holding company for Union First Market Bank. The Company operates through two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. The Banks offer a wide range of banking and related financial services including checking, savings, certificates of deposit and other depository services, discount brokerage services, and a variety of loans. It provides credit cards, automated teller machine services, Internet banking services, and online bill payment services, as well as private banking and trust services to individuals and corporations. Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly Union First Market Bankshares Corporation, is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on UBSH. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSH ) opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1,610.00, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $88.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 million. analysts anticipate that Union Bankshares will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John G. Jr. Stallings bought 1,373 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,730.06. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,582 shares in the company, valued at $347,060.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,022,000 after acquiring an additional 816,696 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,259,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,837,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Union Bankshares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,666,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,306,000 after purchasing an additional 146,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in Union Bankshares by 509.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 165,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 138,320 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/union-bankshares-ubsh-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation is a financial holding company and bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: a community bank segment and mortgage loan origination business segment. The Company offers financial services through its community bank subsidiary, Union Bank & Trust (the Bank) and three non-bank financial services affiliates.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.