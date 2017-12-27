UBS Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $56.51 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $76.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRPT. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $5.65 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,617.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 9.52.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.66. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.72% and a negative net margin of 112.08%. The business had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $372,618.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,181.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 38,138 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,956.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,196 shares in the company, valued at $22,035,078.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,619 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/ubs-group-reaffirms-outperform-rating-for-sarepta-therapeutics-srpt.html.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of ribose nucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. It operates through discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.