U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Bought by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 2.1% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB ) opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90,375.88, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $56.61.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Bought by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/u-s-bancorp-usb-shares-bought-by-schaper-benz-wise-investment-counsel-inc-wi.html.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.