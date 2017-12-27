Triumph Group Inc (TGI) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Triumph Group worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,493,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,787,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 842,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,084,000 after acquiring an additional 88,150 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,369,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

TGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

Shares of Triumph Group Inc ( TGI ) opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1,357.84, a PE ratio of -12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.76. Triumph Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $745.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.90 million. Triumph Group had a positive return on equity of 27.18% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. analysts anticipate that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.51%.

In other Triumph Group news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley sold 78,900 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $2,473,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 34,162 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,035,450.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,154.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Triumph Group Inc (TGI) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/triumph-group-inc-tgi-shares-sold-by-gsa-capital-partners-llp.html.

About Triumph Group

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.