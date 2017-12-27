Tripadvisor (TRIP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tripadvisor earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the travel company an impact score of 46.9286507382312 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) remained flat at $$34.53 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,851. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $53.58. The stock has a market cap of $4,801.01, a PE ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.32.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRIP shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. TripAdvisor, the Company’s brand, is a travel site. The Company operates through two segments: Hotel and Non-Hotel. The Company’s Hotel segment includes click-based advertising and transaction; display-based and subscription-based advertising, and other hotel operations.

