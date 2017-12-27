Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS) Stake Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,044 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,093 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.31% of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in the third quarter valued at $11,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the third quarter valued at $5,641,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 8.2% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 36,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 29.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 394,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 89,795 shares during the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Santander downgraded Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B ( NYSE:TGS ) opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,800.00, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $24.00.

About Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA is engaged in the transportation of natural gas and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids (Liquids). The Company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services and Telecommunications.

