TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT) shares rose 10.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 16,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

The firm has a market cap of $74.91, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “TransAtlantic Petroleum (TNP) Stock Price Up 10.3%” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/transatlantic-petroleum-tnp-stock-price-up-10-3.html.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is an international oil and natural gas company engaged in acquisition, exploration, development and production. Its segments include Turkey and Bulgaria. The Company holds interests in approximately 880,000 and 567,000 net acres of developed and undeveloped oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria, respectively.

Receive News & Ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.