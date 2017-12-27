Traders Sell SPDR S&P Biotech (XBI) on Strength (XBI)

Traders sold shares of SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSEARCA:XBI) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $66.06 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $117.39 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $51.33 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, SPDR S&P Biotech had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR S&P Biotech traded up $1.51 for the day and closed at $84.59

The company has a market cap of $3,980.00 and a P/E ratio of 4.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.0347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. SPDR S&P Biotech’s payout ratio is currently 1.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech by 126.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $221,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

