Traders Sell Marriott International (MAR) on Strength (MAR)

Investors sold shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $39.37 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $117.97 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $78.60 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Marriott International had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Marriott International traded up $0.02 for the day and closed at $133.97

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

The firm has a market cap of $48,600.00, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 31.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $15,492,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,851.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Capuano sold 19,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $2,604,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,958.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,145 shares of company stock worth $25,787,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,490.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc (Marriott International) is a lodging company. Marriott International operates in three business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service and International. Its North American Full-Service segment includes its Luxury and Premium brands (JW Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien, Autograph Collection Hotels, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Tribute Portfolio) located in the United States and Canada.

