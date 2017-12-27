Traders Sell iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM) on Strength (EEM)

Investors sold shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $116.88 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $237.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $120.25 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx had the 3rd highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx traded up $0.12 for the day and closed at $46.58

The stock has a market cap of $38,190.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.6966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx’s payout ratio is -5.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

