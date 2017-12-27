Traders Sell iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM) on Strength (EEM)

Investors sold shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $116.88 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $237.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $120.25 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx had the 3rd highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx traded up $0.12 for the day and closed at $46.58
The stock has a market cap of $38,190.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.
The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.6966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx’s payout ratio is -5.73%.
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.