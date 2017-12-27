Traders Buy Alphabet (GOOG) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $381.99 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $282.00 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $99.99 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Alphabet had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. Alphabet traded down ($7.37) for the day and closed at $1,049.37

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 27th. Vetr lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,065.12 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,046.52.

Get Alphabet alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $736,572.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $9.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.31 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.06 EPS.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.26, for a total transaction of $36,451.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,790.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.40, for a total transaction of $3,833,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,900 shares of company stock valued at $37,430,220. 13.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.0% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 12,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/traders-buy-alphabet-goog-on-weakness-2.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.