TowneBank (TOWN) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,875 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of TowneBank worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TowneBank by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,179,000 after acquiring an additional 88,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TowneBank by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 78,810 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,509,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TowneBank by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 46,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,425,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TOWN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price objective on TowneBank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Brean Capital initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN ) opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2,026.43, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $115.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.96 million. research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank is a community bank. The Bank offers personal banking services and business banking services. The Bank operates through three segments: Banking, Realty and Insurance. The Banking segment provides loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment provides residential real estate services, originations of a range of mortgage loans, resort property management, and residential and commercial title insurance.

