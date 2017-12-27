Tissue Regenix Group PLC (LON:TRX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 7.63 ($0.10), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.63 ($0.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of $97.11 and a PE ratio of -762.50.

WARNING: “Tissue Regenix Group (TRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.50” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/tissue-regenix-group-trx-sets-new-12-month-low-at-5-50.html.

About Tissue Regenix Group

Tissue Regenix Group plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in the development of regenerative products to make replacement native tissue using biological (human and animal) tissues. It operates through Cardiac, Wound Care and Orthopaedics divisions. Its decellularisation (dCELL) technology removes deoxyribonucleic acid and other cellular material from tissue leaving an acellular scaffold, which is not rejected by the patient’s body.

