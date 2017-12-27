The Navigators Group, Inc. (NAVG) Position Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.15% of The Navigators Group worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in The Navigators Group during the third quarter worth approximately $8,034,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in The Navigators Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 662,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,364,000 after buying an additional 96,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Navigators Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,328,000 after buying an additional 83,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Navigators Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,371,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in The Navigators Group by 98.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 71,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 35,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Navigators Group in a report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered The Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Navigators Group in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The Navigators Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAVG ) opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,436.81, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Navigators Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

The Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $326.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.12 million. The Navigators Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that The Navigators Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. The Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

The Navigators Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company is an international insurance company focused on marine insurance. The Company's segments include U.S. Insurance, International Insurance (Int'l Insurance), Global Reinsurance (GlobalRe) and Corporate.

