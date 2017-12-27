The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Holdings Increased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,307 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 3.1% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $71,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider J Alexander Douglas, Jr. sold 338,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $15,578,834.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,399.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co ( KO ) opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194,243.81, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 140.95%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Vetr upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

