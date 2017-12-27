The Bank of Princeton’s (BPRN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. FBR & Co initiated coverage on shares of The Bank of Princeton in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of Princeton in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Bank of Princeton in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Princeton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.25. 10,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,718. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $39.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,555,000. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

