TechTarget Inc (TTGT) Insider Don Hawk Sells 10,721 Shares of Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) insider Don Hawk sold 10,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $149,236.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,785.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Don Hawk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TechTarget alerts:

On Thursday, December 21st, Don Hawk sold 5,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $69,850.00.

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. TechTarget Inc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $388.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.41.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. TechTarget had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,842,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth $979,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth $669,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth $545,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 457.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 49,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “TechTarget Inc (TTGT) Insider Don Hawk Sells 10,721 Shares of Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/techtarget-inc-ttgt-insider-don-hawk-sells-10721-shares-of-stock.html.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides online content that helps buyers and sellers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services. The Company’s offerings enable IT vendors to identify, reach and influence corporate IT decision makers researching specific IT purchases through customized marketing programs that include data analytics-driven intelligence solutions, demand generation and brand advertising.

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.