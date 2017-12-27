TechTarget Inc (TTGT) Director Don Hawk Sells 5,000 Shares

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Don Hawk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $69,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 261,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,855.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Don Hawk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Don Hawk sold 10,721 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $149,236.32.

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ TTGT) opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $388.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. TechTarget Inc has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.01%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TechTarget by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TechTarget by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in TechTarget by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides online content that helps buyers and sellers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services. The Company’s offerings enable IT vendors to identify, reach and influence corporate IT decision makers researching specific IT purchases through customized marketing programs that include data analytics-driven intelligence solutions, demand generation and brand advertising.

