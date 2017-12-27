TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc. (TSI) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.03 on January 12th

TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:TSI) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.8% per year over the last three years.

TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 79,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,446. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $6.16.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end investment management company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a total return consisted of current income and capital appreciation by investing in a range of securities, including convertible securities, marketable equity securities, investment-grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government, its agencies and instrumentalities (the United States Government Securities), repurchase agreements, mortgage related securities, asset-backed securities, money market securities, other securities and derivative instruments without limit believed by its investment advisor to be consistent with the Fund’s investment objective.

