SunTrust Banks (STI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SunTrust’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Easing margin pressure, rise in loan demand, initiatives to control costs and improving asset quality will continue to support the company’s profitability. Further, impressive capital deployment activities reflect a strong capital position. However, continued slowdown in mortgage operations is expected to have an adverse impact on the bank’s non-interest income. While its significant exposure to commercial and residential loan portfolios remains a concern, lower corporate tax rate will likely support profitability.”

STI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura raised their target price on SunTrust Banks from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on SunTrust Banks from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SunTrust Banks from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Friday, October 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.92.

SunTrust Banks ( STI ) opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SunTrust Banks has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $66.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31,080.00, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that SunTrust Banks will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

In other news, Director Kyle P. Legg sold 3,300 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $72,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 4,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $240,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 11,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 18,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

