SunCoke Energy (SXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE SXC ) opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.21, a P/E ratio of 155.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 4,444 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $50,528.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,804,000 after purchasing an additional 82,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 767,312 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 764,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of coke in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Corporate and Other. The Domestic Coke segment consists of its Jewell Coke Company, L.P. (Jewell), Indiana Harbor Coke Company (Indiana Harbor), Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City) and Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown) cokemaking and heat recovery operations.

