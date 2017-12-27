Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 16,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Lonnel Coats acquired 10,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,981.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 145,680 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $1,418,923.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 914,353 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,253. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ LXRX) opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,081.22, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.08. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.68% and a negative net margin of 165.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/stifel-financial-corp-increases-stake-in-lexicon-pharmaceuticals-inc-lxrx.html.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of breakthrough treatments for human disease. Its drug programs include XERMELO (telotristat ethyl), sotagliflozin, LX2761 and LX9211. It also has a number of additional compounds into various stages of clinical and preclinical development.

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.