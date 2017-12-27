Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.03 Million Position in Fortis Inc. (FTS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,358,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,359,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,981,000 after purchasing an additional 538,992 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,948,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,420,000 after purchasing an additional 411,348 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Fortis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,554,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,072,000 after purchasing an additional 79,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,966,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,875,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Fortis Inc. ( NYSE:FTS ) opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15,118.78, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $38.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3353 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 70.16%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail customers in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail customers in Arizonas Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts (MW) comprising 54 MW of solar capacity.

