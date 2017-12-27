Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Gramercy Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gramercy Funds Management LLC now owns 99,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 42.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE TDF) opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Templeton Dragon Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $22.57.

In other news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 26,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $580,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 238,233 shares of company stock valued at $5,043,098 in the last ninety days.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/stifel-financial-corp-grows-holdings-in-templeton-dragon-fund-inc-tdf.html.

Templeton Dragon Fund Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund invests in certain China A shares, through its investment in China Opportunities Fund, Ltd. (China Fund). It invests in various sectors, including oil, gas and consumable fuels; aerospace and defense; auto components; automobiles; banks; beverages; capital markets; chemicals; communications equipment; construction and engineering; distributors; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; electrical equipment; electronic equipment, instruments and components; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; healthcare providers and services; hotels, restaurants and leisure; household durables; insurance; Internet and direct marketing retail; Internet software and services; information technology (IT) services; machinery; marine; media; paper and forest Products, and Pharmaceuticals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.