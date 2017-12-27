Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stake in American Express Company (AXP)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,540 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management now owns 96,688 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,055,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $95,445,000 after buying an additional 523,504 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 12,308 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 154,120 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Company (AXP) opened at $98.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85,380.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $100.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

In other news, insider James Peter Bush sold 10,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $926,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth I. Chenault sold 96,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $9,383,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,178,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,651,800.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,310 shares of company stock worth $42,478,329 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Stephens set a $89.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $128.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/stephens-inc-ar-trims-stake-in-american-express-company-axp.html.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.