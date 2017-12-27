State Auto Financial (STFC) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.04

News stories about State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. State Auto Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 44.6636581352772 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. State Auto Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ STFC) opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,202.90, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. State Auto Financial has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.70 million. State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.94%. State Auto Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In related news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $94,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Petrucci sold 10,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $297,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company is engaged in writing personal, business and specialty insurance. Its segments include Personal Insurance Segment, Commercial Insurance Segment and Specialty Insurance Segment. Its Personal Insurance Segment include personal auto, homeowners and other personal; Commercial Insurance Segment include commercial auto, small commercial package, middle market commercial, workers’ compensation and other commercial, and Specialty Insurance Segment include Excess & Surplus (E&S) property, E&S casualty and programs.

