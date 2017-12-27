Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPWH. ValuEngine downgraded Sportsman's Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Ifs Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Forward View set a $4.00 price objective on Sportsman's Warehouse and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman's Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Shares of Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.08, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.66. Sportsman's Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. Sportsman's Warehouse had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 71.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman's Warehouse will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevan P. Talbot acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $75,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sportsman's Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in Sportsman's Warehouse by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman's Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sportsman's Warehouse by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Sportsman's Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000.

About Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Company has outdoor specialty store base in the Western United States and Alaska. The Company has over 70 stores across approximately 20 states, which are located in power, neighborhood and lifestyle centers. The Company also operates several single-unit, standalone locations.

