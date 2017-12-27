Southern Co (SO) Position Reduced by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lowered its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the period. Southern makes up about 2.1% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Monroe Bank & Trust MI grew its stake in Southern by 17.9% in the second quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

In related news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 85,151 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,257,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,080 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $270,662.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,474 shares in the company, valued at $398,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 213,813 shares of company stock worth $11,029,988 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Southern Co (NYSE SO) opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $48,675.96, a P/E ratio of 85.80, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.13.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Southern had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 414.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

