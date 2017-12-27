SouthCrest Financial Group (SCSG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and community-banking products and services. It is the parent company of four bank subsidiaries, Bank of Upson, The First National Bank of Polk County, Peachtree and Bank of Chickamauga. It offers various deposit products, consumer loans to individuals; commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and professional organizations; and secured real estate loans, including residential and commercial construction loans, and first and second mortgage loans for the acquisition and improvement of personal residences. In addition, it provides traveler’s checks; brokerage services for stocks, bonds, mutual funds, IRA’s, 529 plans, retirement plans, certificates of deposit, and insurance products; and estate analysis, consultation, and estate and agency accounts, as well as non-profit agency services. The company is headquartered in Fayetteville, Georgia. “

Shares of SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. SouthCrest Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $66.28, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.15.

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million. analysts predict that SouthCrest Financial Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank is a retail bank operation, which offers consumer and commercial loans, checking, savings, credit cards, debit cards, online banking and bill pay services. The Company operates 10 branches throughout Georgia.

