Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Astronics (ATRO) Stock Price

Media coverage about Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Astronics earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.4349714318805 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Astronics (ATRO) opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1,197.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. Astronics has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $44.19.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.14). Astronics had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $149.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Astronics will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Astronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Astronics in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on shares of Astronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Astronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mckenna sold 45,000 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation is a supplier of products to the aerospace, defense, electronics and semiconductor industries. The Company’s products and services include electrical power generation, distribution and motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification and automated test systems.

