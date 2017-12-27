Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Knight-Swift Transportation (SWFT) Stock Price

News headlines about Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Knight-Swift Transportation earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 45.7882014804589 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

SWFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,296,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3,950.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.96. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-knight-swift-transportation-swft-stock-price.html.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, formerly Swift Transportation Company, provides truckload services in North America. The Company also provides rail intermodal and non-asset based freight brokerage and logistics management services. The Company provides its services across United States, Mexico and Canada using its dry van, refrigerated, flatbed and specialized trailers, and intermodal containers.

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.