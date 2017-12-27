Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pall (PLL) Share Price

News headlines about Pall (NYSE:PLL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pall earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial goods maker an impact score of 45.6465588869763 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Pall (PLL) remained flat at $$127.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13,720.00 and a PE ratio of 35.71.

Pall Corporation is a filtration, separation and purification company. The Company is a supplier of filtration, separation and purification technologies, principally made by the Company using its engineering capability and fluid management, filter media, and other fluid clarification and separations equipment for the removal of solid, liquid and gaseous contaminants from a variety of liquids and gases.

