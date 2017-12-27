Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact NII (NIHD) Stock Price

Media coverage about NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NII earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 45.1024344938715 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NII (NIHD) traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,798. The company has a market cap of $37.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.69. NII has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.56.

NII Company Profile

NII Holdings, Inc provides wireless communication services under the Nextel brand in Brazil. It offers mobile telephone voice services; wireless data services, including text messaging, mobile Internet, and email services; and push-to-talk services, such as Direct Connect, and Prip and International Direct Connect services, which allow subscribers to talk to each other instantly.

