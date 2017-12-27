Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact FBR & Co (FBRC) Share Price

Press coverage about FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FBR & Co earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.9246663755848 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of FBR & Co (FBRC) traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,103. FBR & Co has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $19.53.

FBR & Co Company Profile

