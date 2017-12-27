Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Galapagos (GLPG) Stock Price

Media headlines about Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Galapagos earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.6350905852582 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Galapagos in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of Galapagos (GLPG) traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.01. 58,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,412. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $63.28 and a 1-year high of $104.12. The stock has a market cap of $4,740.00, a PE ratio of -101.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Galapagos NV is a Belgium-based biotechnology company. The Company’s activities are divided into two operating divisions: Research and Development (R & D) and Services. The R & D division is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. The Services division, offers target-to-drug discovery products and services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and to patient foundations, encompassing target discovery and validation, screening and drug discovery through to delivery of pre-clinical candidates.

