Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect eBay (EBAY) Share Price

News articles about eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. eBay earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the e-commerce company an impact score of 45.0698857186827 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Shares of eBay ( NASDAQ EBAY ) traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,886,539. The firm has a market cap of $39,443.00, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33. eBay has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 80.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. equities analysts predict that eBay will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Raymond J. Pittman sold 31,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $1,117,212.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,803.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 72,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $2,717,810.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,242 shares of company stock worth $6,842,297 in the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect eBay (EBAY) Share Price” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-ebay-ebay-share-price.html.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.