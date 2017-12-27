Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Catasys (CATS) Stock Price

News articles about Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Catasys earned a news impact score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8774887978708 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CATS shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Catasys in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Taglich Brothers started coverage on Catasys in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Catasys (NASDAQ CATS) traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 42,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.34. Catasys has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. The companys OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services.

