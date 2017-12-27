Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) Share Price

News articles about Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 43.6503381684929 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE PCQ) opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The Fund invests approximately 90% of its net assets (and over 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal and California income tax.

