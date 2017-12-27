Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Stock Price

News articles about Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Senior Housing Properties Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1899966123405 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.12. 597,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,421. The stock has a market cap of $4,530.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $22.52.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $266.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.23 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 3.79%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include triple net senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; managed senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; properties leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants (MOBs), and all other, including certain properties that offer wellness, fitness and spa services to members.

