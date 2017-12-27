Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Masimo (MASI) Share Price

Headlines about Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Masimo earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.9647400454015 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.17.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ MASI) traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,894. Masimo has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $104.71. The firm has a market cap of $4,480.00, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Masimo had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 45.83%. The firm had revenue of $193.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Masimo will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 18,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.85, for a total value of $1,616,892.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,245. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Masimo (MASI) Share Price” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-masimo-masi-share-price-2.html.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a range of non-invasive patient monitoring technologies. The Company’s business is Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring, known as Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry.

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.