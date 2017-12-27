Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact FibroGen (FGEN) Share Price

News articles about FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FibroGen earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 43.6343232999424 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

FibroGen (FGEN) traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.95. 439,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,938. The company has a current ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3,929.04, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.56. FibroGen has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $60.15.

In related news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 38,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $1,725,483.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,022,934 shares in the company, valued at $135,004,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,346 shares of company stock valued at $17,855,633. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a science-based biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a pipeline of first- in-class therapeutics. The Company is focused on fibrosis and hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology and clinical development to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

