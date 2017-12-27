Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ) Share Price

News coverage about Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Canadian Natural Resource earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.8931697731518 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.51. The company had a trading volume of 898,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,406. The company has a market cap of $43,530.00, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Natural Resource has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Canadian Natural Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

About Canadian Natural Resource

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading, and Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

