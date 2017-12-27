Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) Stock Price

News coverage about Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 46.1961417394438 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE ACP) traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,683. Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $14.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by opportunistically investing primarily in loan and debt instruments (and loan-related or debt-related instruments, including repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements and derivative instruments) of issuers that operate in a range of industries and geographic regions.

