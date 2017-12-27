Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (EDD) Share Price

Headlines about Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 43.1919396345387 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE EDD) opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $515.53, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. Its secondary investment objective is of long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests approximately 80% of its managed assets in emerging markets domestic debt.

