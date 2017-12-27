Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Stock Price

Media headlines about Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enterprise Financial Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.4581447950792 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EFSC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services ( EFSC ) opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1,041.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.11 million. equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other news, insider Douglas Bauche sold 960 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $42,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 3,700 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $169,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp is a financial holding company for a full service banking subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers primarily located in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Phoenix metropolitan markets.

