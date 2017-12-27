Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Stratasys (SSYS) Stock Price

Media coverage about Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stratasys earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.6376779895351 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Stratasys (SSYS) opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,108.20, a P/E ratio of -23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $155.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSYS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $29.00 price target on Stratasys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.74.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys, Inc is a manufacturer of three-dimensional (3D) printers and rapid prototyping (RP) systems for the office-based RP and direct digital manufacturing (DDM) markets. The Company develops, manufactures and sells a product line of 3D printers and DDM systems (and related consumable materials) that create physical models from computer-aided design (CAD) designs.

