Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Limbach (LMB) Stock Price

News coverage about Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Limbach earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.2482509208308 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Limbach (NASDAQ LMB) traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.83 and a P/E ratio of -19.49. Limbach has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $15.22.

LMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Roth Capital set a $18.00 target price on Limbach and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

In related news, Director Larry G. Swets, Jr. sold 500,000 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $6,425,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contractor services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

