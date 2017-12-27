Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (PFD) Stock Price

Headlines about Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (NYSE:PFD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.9719049846347 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (NYSE PFD) traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. 46,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,350. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Incorporated is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide its common shareholders with high current income consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests in a portfolio of preferred securities, which includes traditional preferred stocks and taxable preferred securities.

