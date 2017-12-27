Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect FEI (FEIC) Stock Price

Media coverage about FEI (NASDAQ:FEIC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FEI earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 44.8553885923386 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

FEI (NASDAQ:FEIC) traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.89. 259,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,122. The firm has a market cap of $4,390.00, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.41. FEI has a 52-week low of $64.93 and a 52-week high of $108.35.

FEI Company is a supplier of scientific instruments and related services for nanoscale applications and solutions for industry and science. The Company operates through two segments: Industry Group, which consists of customers in semiconductor integrated circuit manufacturing and related industries, such as manufacturers of data storage equipment and other technologies, as well as customers in the oil and gas industry, and Science Group, which includes universities, research laboratories and customers in a range of industries, including metals, automobiles, aerospace, geosciences and forensics.

